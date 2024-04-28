IPL 2024: CSK back to winning ways; defeats SRH by 78 runs

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings continued their 100% win record against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk when they managed to defeat them by 78 runs here on Sunday.

The opening pair troubles continue for CSK as Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to score big and got out for nine runs. But that didn't stop the Super Kings, as Daryl Mitchell and Ruturaj Gaikwad partnered to post 107 runs for the second wicket partnership.

After failing to score as an opener in the first part of the season, Mitchell scored 52 runs off 32 balls (4x7, 6x1) to keep the run rate up and above in the middle part of the innings.

But Ruturaj stole the spotlight as he scored 98 runs off 54 balls, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes, but got out in the final over by T Natarajan going for a big one, falling short in the hands of Nitish Kumar at deep mid-wicket.

In the second innings, Tushar Deshpande was spot on from the start as he dismissed the in-form Travis Head and Anmolpreet Singh in the second over of the game.

He didn't stop there, as just when Abhishek Sharma started to hit a few boundaries, Tushar's slower short ball was mistimed by Abhishek to get him out for 15 runs off nine balls. He did the same in the 18th over by dismissing SRH skipper Pat Cummins (5 off 7 balls).

That set the tone for the CSK bowlers to restrict the powerhouse batting line-up of SRH to just 134 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana continues his good form, with the ball getting two wickets in his two overs. He dismissed Aiden Markram with a mind-boggling yorker in the 11th over to get rid of the South African for 32 runs off 26 balls.