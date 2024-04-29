Begin typing your search...
IPL 2024: Chakravarthy, Arora shine as KKR restricts DC for 153 runs
Varun Chakravarthy managed to scalp three wickets in his spell to help the home team restrict the Capitals.
CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Delhi Capitals to -- runs at the Eden Gardens on Monday.
Varun Chakravarthy managed to scalp three wickets in his spell to help the home team restrict the Capitals.
But Kuldeep Yadav stood at the crease till the end, scoring 34 runs off 26 balls.
Next Story