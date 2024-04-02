Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: BCCI reschedules KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches

The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16.

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the rescheduling of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches

The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16, whereas the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals which was scheduled earlier on April 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will now be played on April 17.

KKR, with two wins in two games, are currently in Visakhapatnam where they face Delhi Capitals on April 3. Rajasthan Royals with three wins in three matches are positioned on the top and will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 6 at Jaipur.

