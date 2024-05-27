A look at SRH skippers with most wins in IPL

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first title in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner. They have reached the IPL 2024 final under the leadership of Pat Cummins and will be locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan (4 wins) Star India opener Shikhar Dhawan captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2013. He was able to win just four matches as a captain in that edition. Source: X

Cameron White (5 wins) Former Australia cricketer Cameron White led the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in some matches of the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League where the side when on to win five matches under his leadership. Source: X

Pat Cummins (9 wins) Pat Cummins started leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the Indian Premier League 2024. He has so far won 9 matches and has managed to take the team into the finals of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league. Source: IPL

Kane Williamson (22 wins) New Zealand cricketer Kane Willamson led the Sunrisers Hyderabad from IPL 2018 to IPL 2022. He went on to win 22 games in his tenure in the history of the Indian Premier League. Source: X