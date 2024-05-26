IPL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES - SRH wins the toss, opts to bat against KKR
Catch all the live updates of the IPL 2024 Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here.
CHENNAI: The grand finale of the IPL 2024 is upon us, and it's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. After months of high-octane cricket, countless nail-biters, and stunning performances, the stage is set here at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, for the ultimate showdown.
Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage with 20 points in the bag and a staggering net run rate of +1.428. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and the finals when they defeated the same SRH in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
It was the mighty Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who set the tone for the game by picking up three wickets in the powerplay, which helped the purple and gold brigade restrict SRH to a mere 159 in 19.3 overs before chasing it down easily with eight wickets and 38 balls to spare.
However, the Pat Cummins-led SRH will be poised to etch their name in the IPL trophy, which they won back in 2016. After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the World Cup-winning captain has transformed this side into a powerhouse that looked palpable throughout the season.
The atmosphere is electric, and the anticipation is tangible and intense. Can KKR do what they did 12 years ago in the same venue to lift their third title? Can Pat Cummins, who won team Australia the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup continue his winning ways. The battle lines are drawn, and it's time for the grand finale of IPL 2024 - KKR vs SRH! Stay tuned for the live coverage as we bring you every moment of this thrilling encounter. Let the best team win!
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 1:32 PM GMT
Toss Update!
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, decided to bat first
- 26 May 2024 1:22 PM GMT
MILESTONE ALERT!
Shreyas Iyer has become the first captain in IPL history to lead two different teams into the final. He led the Delhi Capitals side to the final back in 2020 and now led Kolkata Knight Riders to the summit clash.
- 26 May 2024 1:15 PM GMT
Can Pat Cummins equal the record of MS Dhoni?
The Australian has a chance to equal the record of MS Dhoni of winning the World Cup and IPL in a single cricket season as a captain. Dhoni won the 2011 World Cup and followed up with a IPL title the same year. With Pat Cummins lifting the ODI World Cup last year in Ahmedabad, he has a chance to equal the record if SRH manages to win tonight.
- 26 May 2024 12:36 PM GMT
Highest wicket-takers of this season
1. Harshal Patel- 24 wickets
2. Jasprit Bumrah- 20 wickets
3. Varun Chakaravarthy- 20 wickets
4. T Natarajan- 19 wickets
5. Avesh Khan- 19 wickets
- 26 May 2024 12:29 PM GMT
Imagine Dragons to perform live during the closing ceremony that starts at 6:30pm.
- 26 May 2024 12:18 PM GMT
Highest run-scorers of this season
1. Virat Kohli- 741 runs
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad- 583 runs
3. Riyan Parag- 573 runs
4. Travis Head- 567 runs
5. Sanju Samson- 531 runs
- 26 May 2024 12:02 PM GMT
KKR vs SRH Head-to-head record overall
Matches played: 27
KKR: 18 wins
SRH: 9 wins
Tied: 1
Last result: KKR beat SRH by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1