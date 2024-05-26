IPL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES - SRH all out for 113 runs; KKR on charge for third title
Catch all the live updates of the IPL 2024 Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here.
CHENNAI: The grand finale of the IPL 2024 is upon us, and it's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. After months of high-octane cricket, countless nail-biters, and stunning performances, the stage is set here at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, for the ultimate showdown.
Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage with 20 points in the bag and a staggering net run rate of +1.428. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and the finals when they defeated the same SRH in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
It was the mighty Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who set the tone for the game by picking up three wickets in the powerplay, which helped the purple and gold brigade restrict SRH to a mere 159 in 19.3 overs before chasing it down easily with eight wickets and 38 balls to spare.
However, the Pat Cummins-led SRH will be poised to etch their name in the IPL trophy, which they won back in 2016. After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the World Cup-winning captain has transformed this side into a powerhouse that looked palpable throughout the season.
The atmosphere is electric, and the anticipation is tangible and intense. Can KKR do what they did 12 years ago in the same venue to lift their third title? Can Pat Cummins, who won team Australia the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup continue his winning ways. The battle lines are drawn, and it's time for the grand finale of IPL 2024 - KKR vs SRH! Stay tuned for the live coverage as we bring you every moment of this thrilling encounter. Let the best team win!
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 4:31 PM GMT
KKR 72/1 in 6 overs
Natarajan comes to bowl the final over of the powerplay.
4,4,6,4 Venkatesh Iyer is in some hurry. 20 runs from the over.
- 26 May 2024 4:26 PM GMT
KKR 52/1 in 5 overs
Cummins bowls the fifth over. 6 runs from it.
- 26 May 2024 4:22 PM GMT
46/1 in 4 overs
Nattu replaces Cummins. 8 runs from the over.
- 26 May 2024 4:14 PM GMT
KKR 37/1 in 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts his second.
FOUR, SIX, SIX. Venkatesh Iyer isn't waiting anymore. 20 runs from the over.
- 26 May 2024 4:10 PM GMT
KKR 17/1 in 2 overs
An early wicket for SRH, but Cummins leaked 12 runs from it. With the target on board, they can't afford any extra runs
- 26 May 2024 4:06 PM GMT
Cummins strikes early!
OUT! Narine goes for six runs. The skipper picks up an early wicket SRH. Just one ball after hitting a six, Narine gets top edge which was comfortably taken by Shahbaz Ahmed.
A much needed start for SRH.
- 26 May 2024 4:03 PM GMT
KKR 5/0 in 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off with the new ball. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine opens for KKR. Bhuvi is spot on with his lengths.