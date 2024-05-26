IPL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES - KKR bowlers dominate the field, SRH 64/5
Catch all the live updates of the IPL 2024 Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here.
CHENNAI: The grand finale of the IPL 2024 is upon us, and it's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. After months of high-octane cricket, countless nail-biters, and stunning performances, the stage is set here at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, for the ultimate showdown.
Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage with 20 points in the bag and a staggering net run rate of +1.428. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and the finals when they defeated the same SRH in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
It was the mighty Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who set the tone for the game by picking up three wickets in the powerplay, which helped the purple and gold brigade restrict SRH to a mere 159 in 19.3 overs before chasing it down easily with eight wickets and 38 balls to spare.
However, the Pat Cummins-led SRH will be poised to etch their name in the IPL trophy, which they won back in 2016. After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the World Cup-winning captain has transformed this side into a powerhouse that looked palpable throughout the season.
The atmosphere is electric, and the anticipation is tangible and intense. Can KKR do what they did 12 years ago in the same venue to lift their third title? Can Pat Cummins, who won team Australia the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup continue his winning ways. The battle lines are drawn, and it's time for the grand finale of IPL 2024 - KKR vs SRH! Stay tuned for the live coverage as we bring you every moment of this thrilling encounter. Let the best team win!
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 3:09 PM GMT
Russell celebrates after picking up his first wicket in the final.
- 26 May 2024 3:07 PM GMT
SRH 72/6 in 12 overs
OUT! The home town hero Varun Chakravarthy picks up a wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed. He walks back to the dugout scoring just 8 runs.
It was the perfect start for the mystery spinner, he picked up a wicket and only gave 2 runs in his first over.
- 26 May 2024 3:02 PM GMT
SRH 70/5 in 11 overs
Russell starts off pretty well. Last ball Shahbaz Ahmed gets a top edge and goes for a SIX! 9 runs and wicket from the over.
- 26 May 2024 2:59 PM GMT
SRH looses half of their side
Andre Russell strikes early. OUT! Markram goes for 20 runs.
- 26 May 2024 2:57 PM GMT
SRH 61/4 in 10 overs
Sunil Narine bowls a quiet over. Three runs from it.
Half way through the innings and things doesn't look good for SRH.
- 26 May 2024 2:53 PM GMT
SRH 57/4 in 9 overs
Harshit Rana continues his spell. 7 runs off the over.
- 26 May 2024 2:48 PM GMT
SRH 51/4 in 8 overs
Sunil Narine starts his over. Heinrich Klaasen comes to the crease. 4 runs from the over.
- 26 May 2024 2:43 PM GMT
SRH 47/4 in 7 overs
Harshit Rana starts his spell in the 7th over.
OUT! Nitish gets outside edge and goes straight to Gurbaz.
- 26 May 2024 2:42 PM GMT
Actor Venkatesh cheering for SRH.