IPL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES - KKR beats SRH by 8 wickets; clinches title for the third time
Catch all the live updates of the IPL 2024 Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here.
CHENNAI: The grand finale of the IPL 2024 is upon us, and it's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. After months of high-octane cricket, countless nail-biters, and stunning performances, the stage is set here at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, for the ultimate showdown.
Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage with 20 points in the bag and a staggering net run rate of +1.428. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and the finals when they defeated the same SRH in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
It was the mighty Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who set the tone for the game by picking up three wickets in the powerplay, which helped the purple and gold brigade restrict SRH to a mere 159 in 19.3 overs before chasing it down easily with eight wickets and 38 balls to spare.
However, the Pat Cummins-led SRH will be poised to etch their name in the IPL trophy, which they won back in 2016. After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the World Cup-winning captain has transformed this side into a powerhouse that looked palpable throughout the season.
The atmosphere is electric, and the anticipation is tangible and intense. Can KKR do what they did 12 years ago in the same venue to lift their third title? Can Pat Cummins, who won team Australia the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup continue his winning ways. The battle lines are drawn, and it's time for the grand finale of IPL 2024 - KKR vs SRH! Stay tuned for the live coverage as we bring you every moment of this thrilling encounter. Let the best team win!
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 5:41 PM GMT
MILESTONE ALERT!
Mitchell Starc picked up his 50th wicket in his IPL career tonight.
- 26 May 2024 5:26 PM GMT
This is the biggest win margin at Chepauk by any team (With balls remaining). KKR chased the target with 57 balls to spare.
- 26 May 2024 4:59 PM GMT
𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 #𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 😍🏆The 𝗞𝗢𝗟𝗞𝗔𝗧𝗔 𝗞𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦! 💜#KKRvSRH | #Final | #TheFinalCall | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/iEfmGOrHVp— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2024
- 26 May 2024 4:55 PM GMT
KKR wins by 8 wickets
That's it!
KKR are three time champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not a final everyone was looking for. KKR dominated the game right from the start.
- 26 May 2024 4:53 PM GMT
KKR 111/2 in 10 overs
Venkatesh Iyer gets his fifty.
KKR players are getting ready to celebrate the victory. Only need 3 runs to win.
- 26 May 2024 4:50 PM GMT
KKR 106/2 in 9 overs
OUT! LBW. Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Gurbaz for 39 runs off 32 balls. It's too late now for a comeback.
- 26 May 2024 4:43 PM GMT
KKR 93/1 in 8 overs
Jaydev Unadkat bowls the 8th over. 9 runs from it.