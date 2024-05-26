IPL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES - KKR beats SRH by 8 wickets; clinches title for the third time

CHENNAI: The grand finale of the IPL 2024 is upon us, and it's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. After months of high-octane cricket, countless nail-biters, and stunning performances, the stage is set here at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, for the ultimate showdown.

Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage with 20 points in the bag and a staggering net run rate of +1.428. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and the finals when they defeated the same SRH in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

It was the mighty Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who set the tone for the game by picking up three wickets in the powerplay, which helped the purple and gold brigade restrict SRH to a mere 159 in 19.3 overs before chasing it down easily with eight wickets and 38 balls to spare.

However, the Pat Cummins-led SRH will be poised to etch their name in the IPL trophy, which they won back in 2016. After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the World Cup-winning captain has transformed this side into a powerhouse that looked palpable throughout the season.

The atmosphere is electric, and the anticipation is tangible and intense. Can KKR do what they did 12 years ago in the same venue to lift their third title? Can Pat Cummins, who won team Australia the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup continue his winning ways. The battle lines are drawn, and it's time for the grand finale of IPL 2024 - KKR vs SRH! Stay tuned for the live coverage as we bring you every moment of this thrilling encounter. Let the best team win!