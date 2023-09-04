Immerse only Vinayagar idols made of ecofriendly materials: TNPCB

CHENNAI: With Vinayagar Chathurthi two weeks away, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has instructed devotees to immerse only idols made of eco-friendly material in order to protect the environment.

In the guidelines issued for immersion of Vinayaga idols, the TNPCB has directed devotees to immerse idols only at locations notified by officials to protect the waterbodies.

"Idols made up of only natural, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud as well as free from plaster of Paris, plastic and thermocol shall alone be permitted for safe immersion in water bodies," the press release said.

"Only dried flower components, straw, and natural resins of trees may be used as shining materials and the use of single-use plastic and thermocol materials shall not be permitted," added the note.

The board said that the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes/oil paints for painting idols should be strictly prohibited.

“Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints on idols should be discouraged Instead eco-friendly water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used, For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals to prevent pollution in water bodies,” it said.

Further, the release stated that the public is requested to immerse the idols only in the places notified for each district by the district administration and by the guidelines specified by the TNPCB.

They also requested to celebrate the festival without polluting the environment.