IIT-M holds road safety hackathon to create India-specific advanced driver assistance system

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday concluded

Road Safety Hackathon 2023 aimed at developing India-specific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

“With the advent of ADAS, numerous new safety technologies namely adaptive cruise control, attention monitoring system, collision mitigating system, parking assist etc., have reduced the crash's impact. In the grand finale held recently, participants from several colleges across India presented their solutions and provided live product demonstrations,” a statement from IIT-M read.

“Deaths on our roads are no longer viewed as merely a statistic and this has led to a lot of changes and innovations such as this hackathon,” said R Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), while addressing the gathering on campus. IIT-M director V Kamakoti, and Anand Group president S Sarathi, and others participated.