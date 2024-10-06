IAF air show: Over 15 lakh expected to gather at Chennai's Marina

CHENNAI: More than 15 lakh people are expected to gather on Marina beach to watch the much-anticipated Air Show 2024 that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting as part of its 92nd Raising Day on Sunday.

Ahead of the gala event that has captured the imagination of the people in Chennai and its neighbourhood and also other parts of the State, the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed the food stalls and push-carts from the beach. It has deployed workers to carry out cleaning drives every day, and also kept an additional 100 workers ready to clean the beach after the event on Sunday.

Also, 50 dustbins have been placed to ensure that the public don’t litter the beach. Speaking to DT Next, a senior official at Teynampet (Zone 9) said, “We’ve ensured basic amenities are provided for those visiting the area for the show. Apart from the existing public toilets, we’ve set up 60 mobile toilets for the visitors. The Metro Water board will supply 50,000 litres of drinking water at the beach.”

Organisers and local body sources said that jammers would be in place due to security and safety reasons, which would affect mobile phone and internet connectivity. That is, those coming to see the spectacle in person would not be able to take to the social media live.

While talking to the media after rehearsals on Friday, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor urged the public to avoid carrying food to the beach for the air show, as it would attract birds, which in turn would prove to be a risk for the aircraft and their pilots.

Even as they are all fired up for the event that would get under way on Sunday morning, many here are also apprehensive about the vagaries of the weather. Many have taken to social media to comment how they have been tracking weather updates to see if there would be any disruption.

According to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, sky condition in the city is likely to be partly cloudy. There may be thunderstorms and lightning with light or moderate rain in some areas.

Meanwhile, disability rights activists are lamenting over the lack of special facilities and accessibility for the disabled. The Corporation has temporarily closed the ramp built for the disabled, as the stretch comes under the restricted area on the beach. Many disabled people expressed disappointment over being deprived of their only access to Marina Beach.

“Able-bodied persons can access the beach and view the show from anywhere. But, the ramp is our only pathway to the beach. Now, even that’s prohibited. We request for special permission for PwDs to be allowed to the beach,” said Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user.

Other members of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) pointed out that the accessibility and the difficulties PwDs face in navigation have been fully ignored by the organisers.