I-T raids underway at premises linked to Tasmac contractors

As per sources, the raids were done in around 40 locations at residences and offices of various Tasmac contractors across Tamil Nadu

ByANIANI|26 May 2023 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-26 08:23:26.0  )
CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Friday carried out raids at around 40 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to Tasmac contractors

Raids are currently underway including in Chennai, Karur and other places, the sources said. More details awaited.

40 placesdetailsassociatesGovernment contractorsState electricity minister V Senthil BalajiGovernment contractorsTasmac contractors
