Hurt sentiments of Hindu community: SC moved against 'Adipurush'

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to revoke the certificate of the film 'Adipurush' for public exhibition.

The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Rani, contended that “Adipurush”, which has been directed by Om Raut, has made some misleading statements which can be seen from the following verbatim text of the disclaimer shown at the beginning of the feature film.

The plea submitted that the depiction of physical features of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman and their communication with other characters in the movie is a complete distortion of not only the characters but also the very fundamental values for which they are worshipped.

Stressing on a derogatory dialogue made in the film, the plea said Lord Hanuman, who is named Bajrangi, made derogatory dialogue in response to his rival Indrajeet, and "such statements are never used in a civilized society but used only by gully boys in India".

The plea said using the derogatory rebuttal in words can never be an inspiration to anyone and "such distortion to such a great personality and deity like Lord Hanuman is blasphemy and must be stopped".

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to protect and preserve all the religious manuscripts and texts in their original form at all platforms and prohibit distortion of the above-said texts/manuscripts by anyone.

“The sacred fundamental texts/manuscripts are the basic spiritual and physical tenets of a cultured and civilised society upon which a common man of such society relies and lives accordingly. A man becomes an orphan like a fallen leaf from the branch of a tree without his culture and traditions”, said the plea.

The plea said the depiction of Ravana, Ram, Sita, and Hanuman in 'Adipurush' are contrary to the image and descriptions of these religious leaders/characters/figures as depicted in Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

“Therefore, the scenes related to Ravana, Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Hanuman in the feature film 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut are not based on correct perception nor supported by any authentic book or any other epic. Therefore, in terms of Section 5A of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 this feature film is not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition," said the plea.