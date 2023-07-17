'Hukum': Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ second single is out

CHENNAI: Makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer have released their second single 'Hukum' on Monday (July 17).

Sun Pictures, the production house of the film, took its official Twitter handle and shared the second single with a caption, "Thala mudhal adi vara, Thalaivaru alapparai! Time to rage to #Hukum!” (sic)

The film's first single 'Kaavaalaa' turned out to be a chartbuster with influencers flooding the social media with reels trying out the Tamannaah Bhatia's hook step and has garnered 31 million views and 824k likes.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a role of a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. The film will be the second time Rajini will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.