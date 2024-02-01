Hemant Soren’s arrest is outrageous and shameful: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condemned the arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said the act reeked of desperation and abuse of power by the BJP government at the Centre.

Describing the arrest of Soren — who resigned as Chief Minister of Jharkhand just before being arrested — as “outrageous and shameful”, Stalin slammed the BJP, saying the opposition would not be cowed down by its actions.

Soren was arrested after hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

“The arrest of Hon’ble Jharkhand Chief Minister Thiru @HemantSorenJMM is a blatant display of political vendetta by Union BJP Govt. Using investigative agencies to harass a tribal leader is a new low. This act reeks of desperation and abuse of power. BJP’s dirty tactics won’t silence opposition voices,” Stalin said in a post on social media platform X.

“Despite BJP’s vindictive politics, Thiru @HemantSorenJMM stands strong, refusing to bow down. His resilience in the face of adversity is commendable. His determination to fight back against BJP’s bullying tactics is an inspiration,” he said in the post.