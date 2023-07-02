Golden Car Festival: Spl train to op between Chennai Egmore & Tuticorin

CHENNAI: A special train would be operated between Chennai Egmore and Tuticorin to clear an extra rush of passengers during the 'Golden Car Festival.

Train no: 06005 Chennai Egmore – Tuticorin Special Fare Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 16.15 hrs on 03rd August (Thursday) and reach Tuticorin at 03.10 hrs the next day (1 Service)

Train no 06006 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Special Fare Special will leave Tuticorin at 14.45 hrs on 04th August (Friday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 02.45 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

"Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, two AC tier-III Economy, six sleeper class and two general second class coaches would open at 8am on July 2," a statement issued by Southern Railway said.