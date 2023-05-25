WATCH: Labrador riding bike wearing helmet

In the video, viewers can see a person riding a bike while wearing a helmet, and a black Labrador sitting nearby who is also wearing one. The dog is seated upright on the bike's back seat with its front two paws resting on the rider's shoulders. The dog's posture makes it It looks like a human is sitting.

This video is currently going viral on social media despite being old, and received 104 re-tweets and 95.9k views.

Some viewers are expressing their displeasure while others are praising the owner for giving the dog such wonderful care in response to this video.

"I legit thought it was some lady with long hair until the biker went near them," commented a user.

"If you love someone, you care for them," wrote another user.