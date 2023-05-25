Watch: A T-Shirt that breaks the Guinness World Records

CHENNAI: The idea of holding world records seems extremely enticing to more than half the world. Guinness and Ripley’s have reached far and wide to find people trying out peculiar ways to get famous.
A king with 100 wives, the man who ate the most metal, the man with the longest nails and the woman who managed to stop an electric fan with her tongue.
Amongst extremely bizarre world records held around the world, sociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania, and Federatia Romana in an effort to promote recycling created this masterpiece: the world's largest t-shirt created using around half a million recycled plastic bottles.
According to the Guinness World Records, "It measured in at a staggering 108.96 m (357.48 ft) long and 73.48 m (241.08 ft) wide when it was unfurled in Bucharest, Romania, on March 27. The fabric of the T-shirt was made out of more than 500,000 recycled plastic bottles, which took over three weeks to collect and a month for seamstresses to sew."
The pattern is an updated version of the national flag, a tricolour belt that is also used on the Romanian rugby team's official shirt.
With the help of the adjacent shop Kaufland Romania, the charity Asociatia 11even was able to collect more than double the number of plastic bottles needed to manufacture the T-shirt.
More than 120 volunteers from Bucharest rugby clubs gathered to assist spread the t-shirt out across the ground at the Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium, where it was on exhibit for the general public.
This gigantic cloth will be used to create 10,000 regular-size T-shirts that will be distributed to underprivileged children.
