Pika-choo-choo: Pikachu-themed train in Japan goes viral

CHENNAI: If you are familiar with Japan’s famous anime television series Pokemon, then you are well aware about its famous mascot named, Pikachu. As if the Pikachu craze isn’t enough, Japan has paid tribute to their iconic character by launching a Pikachu-themed train!

It isn’t your regular off the track train with a few toys or cushions. No! The train is actually adorned with everything Pikachu, right from flooring, seating, roofs and Pikachu cabins!

Travel blogger Billy Biehl recently shared a video of boarding the train in Japan and gave the viewers a look inside which left the audience gasping for more.

The viral video was uploaded on Instagram by Travel blogger Billy Biehl with the caption “ The Pikachu Train – Ichinoseki, Japan.

Have a look at the fascinating video here