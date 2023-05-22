Watch: Love is not just in the air but in the forehead too

CHENNAI: Expressing love has become a trend now. Some people go to any extent to express their love and affection for their partner. One such action of a girl has gone viral on the internet now.

The woman in the clip can be seen getting the name of her husband, Satish, as a tattoo on her forehead while sitting on a chair. The tattoo artist first writes the name on a piece of paper and then pastes it on the woman's forehead before deciding on the final font size.

The woman is extremely happy and excited about the gesture. Then, the tattoo artist starts using his tattoo machine to add ink to the woman's forehead which is when she feels discomfort and even tries to stop the artist with her hand. "True Love" reads the text on the video.

