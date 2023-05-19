Watch: When life gives you traffic, make it a 'mobile workstation'!

CHENNAI: Ah, Bangalore traffic, the legendary chaos that deserves its own comedy show!
Picture this: You're stuck in your car, surrounded by vehicles of all shapes and sizes, each driver with their own interpretation of the rules of the road.
It's a symphony of honking horns, where the traffic signals are more like suggestions, and the concept of lanes is merely a whimsical notion. As you inch forward at a snail's pace, you witness daring feats of driving, as two-wheelers manoeuvre through the tiniest gaps like circus performers in a daredevil act.
Meanwhile, the omnipresent auto-rickshaws seem to possess a magical ability to squeeze through spaces that defy all laws of physics. And just when you think you've seen it all, the internet is buzzing with a viral snapshot capturing a remarkable sight in the bustling streets of Bengaluru. In the midst of the notorious traffic on the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road, a daring woman effortlessly multitasks her way through the chaos. Balancing herself on the pillion seat of a Rapido bike, she skillfully manages to work on her laptop, battling all expectations.
As cars crawl and horns blare, this modern-day Wonder Woman remains focused, undeterred by the frenzy around her. It's a snapshot that encapsulates the spirit of Bengaluru's indomitable commuters, showcasing their ability to turn even the most challenging situations into an opportunity for productivity. Truly, in Bengaluru, where traffic reigns supreme, even the daily grind becomes a canvas for extraordinary feats!
Nihar Lohiya uploaded a photo of it on Twitter, where it quickly went popular. "Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office," the caption stated.
However, the service road at Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road was congested due to a tree that had fallen and been struck by a truck close to the military gate. Sujeetha Salman, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic south division), tweeted information to commuters and urged them to "move on an alternate road route."
Nevertheless, Nihar Lohiya’s tweet gained instant traction with 358 likes, 44 retweets, 15 quotes and 18 bookmarks. A user commented, “She is the most profitable patient for a doctor, all Thanks to the employer. Work Hard and then Give everything to the doctor, just because you were taught to be obedient to the employer. Sad story of our country 🙏”
Another user said, “Imagine the pressure, the feeling of lost in your own city where you work 10+ hours a day, the disdain. All she required was a smooth traffic-less road where she could commute peacefully from her home and not account for the "extra" hour it takes to commute through a 5KM stretch”
"This should not be glorified. This is peak crappy corporate culture," the third user wrote
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android