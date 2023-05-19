Watch: When life gives you traffic, make it a 'mobile workstation'!

CHENNAI: Ah, Bangalore traffic, the legendary chaos that deserves its own comedy show!

Picture this: You're stuck in your car, surrounded by vehicles of all shapes and sizes, each driver with their own interpretation of the rules of the road.

It's a symphony of honking horns, where the traffic signals are more like suggestions, and the concept of lanes is merely a whimsical notion. As you inch forward at a snail's pace, you witness daring feats of driving, as two-wheelers manoeuvre through the tiniest gaps like circus performers in a daredevil act.

Meanwhile, the omnipresent auto-rickshaws seem to possess a magical ability to squeeze through spaces that defy all laws of physics. And just when you think you've seen it all, the internet is buzzing with a viral snapshot capturing a remarkable sight in the bustling streets of Bengaluru. In the midst of the notorious traffic on the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road, a daring woman effortlessly multitasks her way through the chaos. Balancing herself on the pillion seat of a Rapido bike, she skillfully manages to work on her laptop, battling all expectations.

As cars crawl and horns blare, this modern-day Wonder Woman remains focused, undeterred by the frenzy around her. It's a snapshot that encapsulates the spirit of Bengaluru's indomitable commuters, showcasing their ability to turn even the most challenging situations into an opportunity for productivity. Truly, in Bengaluru, where traffic reigns supreme, even the daily grind becomes a canvas for extraordinary feats!

Nihar Lohiya uploaded a photo of it on Twitter, where it quickly went popular. "Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office," the caption stated.