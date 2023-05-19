Virat video calls wife Anushka after scoring century in RCB vs SRH match

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday was seen talking to his wife Anushka Sharma over a video call after scoring a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Several videos and pictures of Virat and Anushka talking over a video call started surfacing on social media.

Anushka also praised his husband for his amazing knock. Taking to Instagram, she shared a collage image on her stories and wrote, "He is (a bomb emoticon). What a inning."

Talking about the match, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership of 172 clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a remarkable chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kohli ended a four-year-long wait for an Indian Premier League ton.