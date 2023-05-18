Photo of shop name 'Chai GPT' goes viral, netizens wait for 'Chaat GPT'

GoingViral

A photo of the tea stall's signboard has gone viral on social media. The board reads, "Chai GPT - Genuinely Pure Tea."
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a bizzare incident, a chaiwala has used his marketing skills to grab all eyes by naming his tea stall as 'Chai GPT'

The photo has been viewed more than 23,000 times on the microblogging platform.

Netizens were amused with the tea shop owner's creative business idea.

One user asked, "Why call it ChaiGPT when you can call it GPTea?"

Another wrote, "Waiting for someone to rename their Chaat shop as 'Chaat GPT'.

AI chatbots have been creating a buzz on social media and has left people experimenting the software.

