When Billionaires get buff: AI art enthusiast's creation reveals

CHENNAI: Artist SK Md Abu Sahib turned eight billionaires into gym enthusiasts using Artificial Intelligence and shared the results on Instagram.
Sahib shared his creation on his Instagram page ‘sahixd’ with the caption ‘In the early morning, billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using MidJourney AI’.
In his post eight billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, are portrayed as fitness enthusiasts hitting the gym.
Check out the post here:
Posted two weeks ago, the post has received 1,359 likes and 25 comments. Recognising the artist’s talent, many users took to the comments to appreciate the artwork while others made funny comments on the portrayal of the billionaires themselves.
One user commented, “Why Elon wearing watch on both wrists” to which the witty Sahid responded, “ek watch mein Earth ka time diktha hai aur dusre mein Mars ka” (One watch displays the time on Earth and the other Mars). (sic)
