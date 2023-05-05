Kolkata: Meet Dipta, engineer-turned-cab driver who is breaking stereotypes

KOLKATA: A Kolkata-based B.Tech (Electrical) graduate, Dipta Ghosh is breaking all stereotypes by working as the first female cab driver in the state.

Dipta Ghosh worked in various companies for almost six years. She lost her father in 2020, leaving behind her mother and sister.

When asked about her work she said, “What I like most about my work is that I am my own boss of my own job.” "I did my graduation in 2016, after that, I worked in several companies but did not earn much. In 2020 I lost my father and my salary was not sufficient to take care of my family. A lot of jobs that I looked for required me to shift out of Kolkata and I did not want to do it. I, later on, decided to quit my job, but my mother was a little apprehensive about it,” she said while talking to ANI.