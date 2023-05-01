Rajamouli reacts after Anand asking him to make film on Indus Valley

MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared a response after Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra asked him to do a film based on Indus Valley Civilisation.

Anand took to Twitter, where he re-shared a post on the ancient cities of the civilisation including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro, and Rupar among many others.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation..."