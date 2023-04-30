Abhishek responds to netizen who asked him to let Aishwarya ‘do more movies’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' on his Twitter.

However, one Internet user asked Abhishek to let Aishwarya sign more films on AB's tweet. Abhishek, who is known for his sense of humour didn't leave a chance to school the user.

Lavishing praise on his wife, Abhishek had tweeted, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far."