Pictures of man eating raw chicken disgusts internet

CHENNAI: An Australian man who was caught on camera eating raw chicken drumsticks in an Adelaide shopping centre has shocked the internet. He was seen enjoying his food while riding an escalator in Westfield Marion in Oaklands Park, Adelaide, according to News.com.au.
His pictures was shared on Instagram with a caption, ''A nutritious and delicious lunch of fashionably rare chicken at Westfield Marion.''
Internet users were disgusted by the images that went viral, His photos drew a tonne of comments, many of which expressed worry for his health because consuming raw chicken is known to result in food poisoning. Some thought that he might be under the influence of drugs, while others believed he was purposely trying to get sick so he could take a week off of work.
