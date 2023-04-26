Viral: Baby elephants fight with each other, stun the internet

CHENNAI: Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of two baby elephants fighting with each other. The video shows that the bigger elephant forced to push a smaller elephant.
While the fight started to escalate, other adult elephants intervene and safeguard the younger calf.
Kaswan wrote, "When cousins fight elders have to intervene."
A user commented, "Wish I can go and hug them all n play with them. Mighty n divine they are."
Another user wrote, "I will always appreciate any pics and videos that you upload of the Indian Elephant. Thank you for posting this."
"The video is so cute. So adorable," the third user wrote.
"Lovely.. The elders knew when to intervene," the fourth user commented.
