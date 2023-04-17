Watch: Madhuri Dixit gorges on vada pav with Apple CEO Tim Cook

MUMBAI: Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in India for a business trip, has been meeting several renowned dignitaries from across the nation. On Monday, Tim Cook met Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl Madhuri Dixit. And guess what? The duo bonded over the popular Maharashtrian street food snack Vada Pav. If you can't believe it, then check out Madhuri's latest tweet.

Taking to the microblogging site, Madhuri shared a priceless picture with Tim Cook.

In the picture, the two are seen sharing smiles as they gorge on vada pav. "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav," Madhuri captioned the post.