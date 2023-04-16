Viral: Kohli's fan brings him 'Chole Bhature' ahead of RCB vs DC match

CHENNAI: As IPL season is going on and everyone wants their favourite team to win, there has been a bizarre incident where one fan brings 'Chola Bhature' to Virat ahead of RCB vs DC match.
The former Indian skipper had once mentioned about Rama Chole Bhature, at Ashok Nagar in Delhi as his favourite restaurant, and a fan took the cue to get him his favourite.
Ahead of Saturday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru, Khurana showed up at the hotel where team RCB was present with ‘Dilli Ke Chole Bhature’, according to a post.
He held a placard which read “Virat Bhai, aapke liye Dilli ke Chole Bhature laya hu! Match ke baad ho jaye?” with which he was seen posing at the venue.
This image was shared on twitter by another netizen with the caption: “Diehard Kohli fan spotted outside RCB hotel ahead of RCB v DC”.
Although it’s unlikely that Khurana got to meet the player, but his image has been going rounds on social media and has gathered huge number of like and shares.
