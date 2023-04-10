AI images of 'Slumdog Millionaires' go viral; netizens call it 'real'

Gokul recreated the images of wealthy people in background of poverty.

From Trump to Elon Musk, Gokul has not missed out on the prominent figures around the world. His images also include Mukesh Ambani. 3

In his pictures, all the rich folks were imagined in the backdrop of slums.

The pictures were posted on Instagram. It was captioned, "Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)" The images amused many on social media.

One netizen commented, "Just amazing they look real...more like slumdog billionaire (sic)."

Another person wrote, "Midjourney is honestly scary if you think about how evil people who desire to assassinate someone's character would use it. As an artist it excites me but looking into the future it scares the crap out of me."