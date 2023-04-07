South Korean 'Jiju' grips internet with his Punjabi 'Boli' dance

CHENNAI: When the world, especially India, is smitten by South Korea's K-pop and K-dramas it is incumbent on India to take something in return. This South Korean groom dancing crazily to the Punjabi 'Boli' has won the internet.

South Korea's Jimin, dressed as an Indian groom, was mounted on a horse and was intently listening to a Punjabi couplet before he could indulge in the 'Boli'.

South Korea's Jimin was married to his Indian love Shivangi in a big fat wedding. He was lapped up by Indians for his affection towards Indian culture courtesy his wife.