South Korean 'Jiju' grips internet with his Punjabi 'Boli' dance

CHENNAI: When the world, especially India, is smitten by South Korea's K-pop and K-dramas it is incumbent on India to take something in return. This South Korean groom dancing crazily to the Punjabi 'Boli' has won the internet.
South Korea's Jimin, dressed as an Indian groom, was mounted on a horse and was intently listening to a Punjabi couplet before he could indulge in the 'Boli'.
South Korea's Jimin was married to his Indian love Shivangi in a big fat wedding. He was lapped up by Indians for his affection towards Indian culture courtesy his wife.
Within a few days on being on social media, the video garnered 4 million views and over 5 lakh likes.
One user wrote that "Ab Punjabi culture khatre m nahi hai", meaning - "Punjabi culture is no longer in danger".
While another funnily wrote "If my husband is not dancing like this on our wedding I am not getting married."
