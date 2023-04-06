Viral video shows persons standing on roof of moving car

NEW DELHI: One person was arrested in connection with a viral video in which a few people are seen standing on the roof of cars and violating the traffic rules, Delhi police informed on Thursday.

According to the police, in a viral video, some people were seen standing on the roof of cars and violating traffic rules on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of a Youtuber. The Youtuber has been identified as Prince Dixit, said the police.

After interrogating Prince, the police said, "Prince informed that this video was shot while going to Shakarpur from NH24 by standing on the roof of the car on his birthday on 16 November 2022 and violated traffic rules. He also appealed to YouTube followers to not act like this" . "A case has been registered in the matter, said the police.