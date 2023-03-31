A sweet surprise: Little boy stitches shirt for dad in sewing class

CHENNAI: A video of a little boy, who made a shirt for his dad in his sewing class and surprising him with it has now gone viral on social media platforms.

The video was shared on Meta-owned Instagram by Aaron Gouveia with a caption that read, "Sam made me a shirt at sewing class! I'm floored!!" (sic)

The video begins with the boy entering the room, holding the shirt he made, and his dad Aaron asking him what it is. Sam says to his father that he made it in sewing class and even did the buttons and button holes by himself. Aaron proceeded to try on the shirt near a mirror and says "it's awesome".