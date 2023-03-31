A sweet surprise: Little boy stitches shirt for dad in sewing class

CHENNAI: A video of a little boy, who made a shirt for his dad in his sewing class and surprising him with it has now gone viral on social media platforms.
The video was shared on Meta-owned Instagram by Aaron Gouveia with a caption that read, "Sam made me a shirt at sewing class! I'm floored!!" (sic)
The video begins with the boy entering the room, holding the shirt he made, and his dad Aaron asking him what it is. Sam says to his father that he made it in sewing class and even did the buttons and button holes by himself. Aaron proceeded to try on the shirt near a mirror and says "it's awesome".
Posted 5 days ago, the video has garnered around 23.3k likes and 2,806 comments on the platform with many netizens adoring the boy's skill of sewing.
"Also, that lapel is where it's at. We all need one of these Sam," one comment read.
Another user commented, "Just love this, Sam is such as superstar. Having you guys on the show was one of my absolute favourite things ever."
A third user commented, "Beyond impressed, Sam."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android