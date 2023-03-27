Mysterious Uber Eats orders show up on peoples’ doors

CHENNAI: Living in a digitised world, we can book house cleaning services, we can book accommodation on various nooks and corners of a city, order intercity food delivery and what not. Online food delivery is the most used digital service and it exists to make our lives easy and various apps are the reason for this. Among these, exists Uber Eats, the online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014. While very easy and helpful, there are times when something can go wrong with an order. But this abnormality
There have been reports of unknown food deliveries that no one ordered being delivered by Uber Eats in Range View Avenue in the Highland Park area.
These unbidden orders started in the month of February, and apparently the neighbourhood has been receiving up to 13 un-ordered deliveries a day from established food eateries like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell etc.
"Before you knew it, the whole street was lined with bags of McDonald's and Starbucks and nobody could explain where it was coming from," said Morgan Currier.
Some of the food items that have been opened include items like milkshakes, sandwiches, and lattes. This made the food delivery company open an investigation.
A video was posted on YouTube on this abnormality.
Check it out here:
One came up with the theory commenting “Somebody is trying to help an UberEATS driver out. The driver is in some sort of hardship but too proud to accept help, so a kind person is giving them a boost by creating lots of business for them.”
Another one added, “Even in the small city I live in there is 2 houses with the same address, only diff is North & South, delivery drivers don't usually check this, and its usually 4 out of 5 times ordering that we don't get our food”
“Maybe thieves are watching to see if it gets picked up, in order to plan a burglary later makes sense. Likely some kids found a way to hack the system and they are doing it as a joke. nobody really wins,” another added.
