'Rip Maggi': Netizens react to bizarre noodle icecream

CHENNAI: The bizarre fusion of ice cream with noodles is making rounds on the internet. The viral clip shows the icecream cones are being smashed in the pan along with boiled noodles and chilly sauce. The noodles are cooked till the sauce dried up and the saucy icecream noodles are served on the plate.
The bizarre fusion receives humorous and disgusted reaction from the netizens, with interesting comments like "Please stop," , "This is illegal!" , "JAIL, RIGHT NOW!" ,"Rip Maggi!" and so on. The clip is shared on instagram which has accumulated 6.7 million views and 109k likes
