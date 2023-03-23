Midjourney AI brings Bollywood closer to Hollywood

The portraits of Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo (Rambo), Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimu Meridius (Gladiator), Kunal Kemmu as Joker (Dark Knight), Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins (The Hobbit), Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones (Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Anupam Kher as Yoda (Star Wars). The images are flooding the social media with the fans celebrating this digital makeover of their stars.