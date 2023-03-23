Midjourney AI brings Bollywood closer to Hollywood

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence after bringing back to life ancient Indian leaders, has now brought Bollywood closer to Hollywood.
San Francisco-based independent research lab Midjourney, has created AI portraits of Bollywood actors in the guise of iconic Hollywood roles.
The portraits of Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo (Rambo), Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimu Meridius (Gladiator), Kunal Kemmu as Joker (Dark Knight), Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins (The Hobbit), Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones (Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Anupam Kher as Yoda (Star Wars). The images are flooding the social media with the fans celebrating this digital makeover of their stars.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android