New Catfish species discovered in Arunachal

KOLKATA: A new Catfish species has been discovered by scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said.
The new species has been named 'Exostoma Dhritiae' after Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman director of the ZSI, as a mark of honour for her contributions to research on the fauna of the country, it stated.
The new species was found in Siking stream, a tributary of Siang River in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. It is a small fish found in streams in these hills and locally called 'Ngorang' by local tribals, it added.
