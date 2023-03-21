‘Naatu Naatu’ fever grips Old Delhi as German Ambassador shakes a leg

NEW DELHI: ‘Naatu Naatu’ fever has taken across the globe!

And, ever since the song was honoured at the Oscars this year, the country has been in a celebration mood. Joining many in celebrating the commendable feat, the German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann took to the streets of Old Delhi to groove to the beats of the power-packed song.

The German Ambassador along with his team members staged a flash mob near the Red Fort and danced to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu’. He even posted the video on his Twitter handle.

He attached a caption along with the video – “Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndia

for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next?”

Check out the video here: