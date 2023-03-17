Fans go crazy spotting Rajinikanth at IND vs AUS ODI match in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, on Friday, was spotted attending India and Australia’s first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajinikanth was invited by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to attend the match.

A few pictures were posted on MCA’s Twitter handle. In the image, Rajinikanth is seen enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale.

“Thalaiva in the house…The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede,” MCA captioned the post.