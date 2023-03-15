Virat grooves withdance group Quick Style, wife Anushka reacts

The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. As the video progresses, Kohli walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation's Ishq. The video has now gone viral on the Internet, evoking reactions from netizens. Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also reacted to the clip. She dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Woah!!" "Superb," former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh commented. The all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, is on a visit to India. The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma'from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.