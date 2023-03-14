GoingViral

Elderly man nails MJ's dance moves, check out video

Screengrab from video
Screengrab from video
CHENNAI: Till date Michael Jackson remains the legendary artist that the world still remembers and his songs and dance moves inspired people of all ages.

Recently, a viral video is taking rounds where a man effortlessly dancing to Michael Jackson's iconic songs.

This video was shared by official Twitter handle of Mike Taddow with the caption, "Bob been waitin for this moment all his life and he did not disappoint."

In the clip, a man enthusiastically dancing to MJ's Billie Jean track at a wedding function where the audience was seen cheering him on as he nailed dance moves.

The clip has amassed over 1 million views and netizens have commented below the post,"He might've missed a few beats trying to get off his knees but someone tell Bruno Mars papas coming for the crown." Another user wrote, ''His dance moves prove age is just a number''.

A Twitter user wrote, "MJ music just smacks everybody. It's some special, timeless sounds! He was killin em."

