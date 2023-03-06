Viral: Elderly man love towards his wife melts hearts

CHENNAI: A video went viral on social media which shows an elderly man trying to take a snap of his wife.
The video was posted on Instagram by Yoga with Kush, which shows the man trying to click a snap of his wife in front of the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Tamil Nadu.
The caption reads, "Love=Efforts What a wonderful display of love at Adiyogi."
A user wrote, "This just made my day. Thank you."
Another user wrote, "There is something sweet and lovely about this. Can't express but makes your heart full."
"This is the kind of relationship, trust, bond, love, moment I want," another user said.
