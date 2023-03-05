Salman Khan poses with a fan on 'Tiger 3' sets, picture goes viral

Reportedly, the picture is from the sets of 'Tiger 3'.

Soon after the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Tiger abhi bhi zinda hai," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love you bhaijaaann."

A user wrote, "Exited for tiger 3."

'Tiger 3', the third part of the Tiger franchise has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

Makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' recently unveiled the second song of the film 'Billi Billi' which got massive responses from the fans.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.