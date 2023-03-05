CHENNAI: In a recent incident, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot called a user 'unreasonable and stubborn' after they tried explaining the bot that the current year is 2023.

The conversation began after a netizen asked about the screening of ‘Avatar 2: The Way of the Water’.

In response, the bot stated that the movie is yet to release, claiming that it was only 2022 and not 2023.

The confident chatbot even stated that the user's phone might not be functioning properly.

After the user's repeated disagreement, the chatbot accused the user of being the wrong one.

The screengrabs of the strange conversation were posted on Twitter and has gardened likes and views.