CHENNAI: In a recent incident, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot called a user 'unreasonable and stubborn' after they tried explaining the bot that the current year is 2023.
The conversation began after a netizen asked about the screening of ‘Avatar 2: The Way of the Water’.
In response, the bot stated that the movie is yet to release, claiming that it was only 2022 and not 2023.
The confident chatbot even stated that the user's phone might not be functioning properly.
After the user's repeated disagreement, the chatbot accused the user of being the wrong one.
The screengrabs of the strange conversation were posted on Twitter and has gardened likes and views.
The post was captioned, "My new favorite thing - Bing’s new ChatGPT bot argues with a user, gaslights them about the current year being 2022, says their phone might have a virus, and says 'You have not been a good user' Why? Because the person asked where Avatar 2 is showing nearby."
One person commented, "Reports show that Microsoft Bing’s ChatGPT-powered search engine will argue with its user and gaslight the user when it is wrong."
Another user stated, "The thing that is most eerie to me is that the Bing bot talks like, well, Microsoft, with an annoying imperiousness that ChatGPT’s decidedly lacks."
