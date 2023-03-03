Watch: Learn couple dance Shahid-Mira way as video goes viral

MUMBAI: Not only Shahid Kapoor but his wife Mira Rajput is also a great dancer. If you can't believe it, then right away check out Mira's latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, Mira dropped an adorable video featuring her memorable moments with her hubby. Since then the video as gone viral and has gained a lot of views and likes.

The video features a mix of Mira and Shahid's old videos. From enjoying by the beach in the Maldives to setting the dance floor on fire with their cool moves, the video is all about pure love.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "That's the deal my dear."