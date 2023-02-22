Internet stunned by old video of “Deep Blue," the largest white shark

CHENNAI: An old video showing a large great white shark circling marine researcher and shark expert Mauricio Hoyos Padilla's cage has recently gained new popularity online.

Deep Blue, a great white shark, can be seen hanging around and prodding the cage with its nose.

In 2015, Mauricio Hoyos Padilla posted the video.

Renowned for its strength and speed, Deep Blue was initially introduced to Mr. Padilla.

The great white shark typically grows to a length of 15 feet, although they can get considerably larger. One such shark is the Deep Blue, which measures 20 feet long and weighs more than 5,500 pounds, according to a Newsweek report.

When Padilla was filming for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel in 2015, Deep Blue confronted him. Before the shark swims away, the diver is seen in the footage caressing its front fin.