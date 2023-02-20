Pani puri with ice cream? Internet reacts to bizarre fusion

CHENNAI: The viral video of pani puri serving with ice cream is the recent bizarre food fusion which is making rounds on the internet.
The clip shows a street vendor is seen filling panipuri with vanilla flavoured ice creams with three kinds of syrups for flavouring.
Finally, he adds a combo of sweet and salty garnish before serving. It also served with ice instead of ice cream.
The clip with the caption "Icecream Panipuri" has amassed over 1.9 lakh views with netizen's interesting comments like "He must have to consult to an psychiatrist," said a user.
"Pani puri RIP," "Add fish oil and avocado jam in next video!" and so on.
