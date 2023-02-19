Watch: Pigeon's Backflip skills, netizens call it "Moonwalk"

CHENNAI: A viral video of a pigeon doing backflips is making the rounds on the internet.
The clip shows several pigeons roaming around, in which a pigeon with a blue patch grabs attention by performing back-to-back flips. It spreads its wings and perform backflip not twice but thrice.
The short clip was shared on Twitter with the caption "Pigeon doing backflips."
The video has accumulated more than 5 million views with netizen's interesting comments like "It's the pigeon version of the Moon Walk!!!", "What a showoff!" and so on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android