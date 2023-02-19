GoingViral

Watch: Pigeon's Backflip skills, netizens call it "Moonwalk"

The clip shows several pigeons roaming around, in which a pigeon with a blue patch grabs attention by performing back-to-back flips. It spreads its wings and perform backflip not twice but thrice.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the videoTwitter/@buitengebieden
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A viral video of a pigeon doing backflips is making the rounds on the internet.

The clip shows several pigeons roaming around, in which a pigeon with a blue patch grabs attention by performing back-to-back flips. It spreads its wings and perform backflip not twice but thrice.

The short clip was shared on Twitter with the caption "Pigeon doing backflips."

The video has accumulated more than 5 million views with netizen's interesting comments like "It's the pigeon version of the Moon Walk!!!", "What a showoff!" and so on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Netizens
pigeon
Moonwalk
Backflip skills
Pigeon's Backflip skills

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in